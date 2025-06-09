Six killed in Delhi building collapse, rescuers search through rubble

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

At least six people were killed and several others injured after ​a building housing students in India’s capital ‌Delhi, collapsed, the city-state’s chief minister said on Monday, as rescuers searched for anyone still trapped ​in the debris.

The building, located in ​the southern part of the city near ⁠colleges and universities, had a basement and ​five upper floors and was being used to ​house students, local media reported.

“It is certain that there was water in the building’s basement, and due ​to accumulation of water, due to ongoing ​repair work, the old building collapsed,” Delhi Chief Minister ‌Rekha ⁠Gupta told reporters.

Visuals after the collapse on Sunday showed heaps of bricks and broken concrete pillars at the site, with police, rescuers ​and locals ​searching for ⁠trapped survivors.

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Six people, who were taken to a nearby hospital after ​being rescued alive, were stable, Gupta ​said.

Police ⁠were searching for the owner of the building, television channels reported.

Building collapses occur frequently in ⁠India, ​especially in crowded urban ​neighbourhoods where unauthorised construction is widespread and law enforcement is ​weak.