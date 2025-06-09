Fiji urged to prepare for El Niño

[Photo: File]

The Government is urging early preparations as Fiji faces the possibility of El Niño conditions in the coming months.

Minister for Public Works Filipe Tuisawau says authorities are already working with the National Disaster Management Office to prepare for changing weather conditions.

He says early preparation will allow Government agencies to respond quickly if conditions become more challenging.

Tuisawau says Fiji must strengthen its ability to deal with climate-related threats, particularly those affecting essential services.

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“Climate change remains the greatest threat as we move forward. We all know about sea-level rise, coastal erosion and intense weather events. We have been warned about El Niño and possible dry weather moving forward. But I’m not sure. Outside, it’s raining. But we have to prepare for any eventuality as we move forward.”

Tuisawau says the Government is taking a proactive approach rather than waiting for the effects of El Niño to become severe.

He says close coordination between agencies will be critical in managing any impacts.