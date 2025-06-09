Border security gaps raised in Parliament Committee

[Photo: FILE]

Gaps between Immigration and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service are under scrutiny after an alleged tax-fraud suspect owing 23-million dollars left Fiji.

The issue was raised by Parliamentary Committee Member Rinesh Sharma during scrutiny of the proposed Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance, known as the Veitacini Treaty.

Sharma questioned how the two agencies would strengthen their systems before Fiji enters into the treaty.

He pointed to the recent case and asked who would be held accountable after the individual legally left Fiji.

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Permanent Secretary for Immigration Aliki Salusalu told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence that an investigation is underway and authorities are awaiting its outcome.

He says Immigration has since met with the FRCS Chief Executive Officer and his team to address the identified gaps.

“So we are going through the first phase now. Until the fourth phase is fully delivered, Australian government will fully support it in terms of the system support at the moment. The support after the implementation, our staff will be fully trained to actually service our system.”

Salusalu says the new system being introduced under the Vuvale partnership will allow FRCS and other border agencies to upload and remove their own deportation prohibition orders.

Sharma also questioned whether Fiji has the technology needed to detect threats at the border.

He raised concerns about scanning capability at Nadi International Airport and whether Fiji has the equipment to support stronger immigration laws.

Salusalu says Immigration currently has two scanners at the airport — one for passports and another for arrival cards.

He says responsibility for the primary immigration line, currently delegated to FRCS, is expected to return to the Ministry of Immigration.

The Ministry is also moving ahead with automated gates at Nadi Airport, which it says will improve processing while using less space.