114 teachers to receive salaries tomorrow

The Ministry of Education will process salary payments this afternoon for 114 teachers whose pay was delayed.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has confirmed the teachers can expect their salaries to hit their accounts by tomorrow.

The delay followed an analysis of the Ministry’s payroll system, which identified 13 ghost employees.

More than 100 staff were subsequently affected by the cessation of salary payments in Pay 18/2026, after outstanding permanent appointment documents were identified.

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Radrodro says verification of salary payments is an established process and is not a new exercise.