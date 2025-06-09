Officers trained for animal disease threats

[Photo: Supplied: Ministry of Agriculture and waterways]

Fiji is strengthening its animal disease response as threats to livestock production and food security continue to grow across the Pacific.

Twenty-six officers from the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry have completed specialised Para-Vet Training, gaining practical skills in animal examination, disease recognition, treatment, biosecurity and veterinary medicine.

The program was supported by the Australian Government through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Pacific Community.

Australian veterinarian Dr Dan Edson, who facilitated the training, says Para-Vets are a key link between veterinary services and farmers, particularly in rural communities.

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He states that healthy livestock directly affects farm productivity and the economic wellbeing of families that depend on agriculture.

The training included practical procedures such as horse and bull castrations, giving participants experience in handling more complex animal health cases.

Dr Edson says Australia’s experience with avian influenza shows how quickly animal diseases can become a serious threat.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Dr Andrew Tukana said the training would support Fiji’s efforts to protect its livestock and poultry industries.

He says early detection, farmer awareness and strong farm biosecurity are essential to containing disease outbreaks.

Tukana said better-trained officers would also help improve the quality of advice provided to farmers and strengthen Fiji’s preparedness for future threats.

The 26 officers are expected to apply their new skills in their respective areas, supporting farmers and strengthening Fiji’s preparedness for animal disease threats