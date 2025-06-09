Local players in line for Bati World Cup opportunity

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Local rugby league players could be in line for a shot at Rugby League World Cup selection, with Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter keeping the door open for homegrown talent.

Potter says three local players have been identified to provide cover in key positions — fullback, halfback and front row — should injuries or suspensions disrupt the main squad.

That could give Fiji-based players a valuable opportunity to step into the international spotlight and be part of the Bati’s World Cup campaign.

The depth options will be particularly important as Fiji prepares to face some of the biggest names in international rugby league.

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Potter says he is pleased with the squad taking shape and believes the local players can provide important cover when needed.

“I’m really pleased with the extended squad that we have announced. We’ve got three local players to fill those positions.”

For the local players identified as cover, the opportunity could go beyond simply filling a position — it could be their chance to earn international experience on rugby league’s biggest stage.

Fiji faces the Cook Islands, Australia and New Zealand at the World Cup, with Potter expecting a tough campaign but one he is eagerly anticipating.

The Bati coach says he is looking forward to working with the squad as preparations step up ahead of the tournament.

The final 23-man squad will be named early next month.