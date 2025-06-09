New coach for Lautoka Maroons

The Lautoka Rugby Union has finally appointed a head coach for its men’s side, following the resignation of Kiniviliame Bavadra from the role early last month.

The union has appointed former captain and coach Peniona Ranitu, who returns to take charge of the team after four years in the coaching role.

With the Skipper Cup now six rounds into the competition, Ranitu’s appointment comes at a crucial stage of the season as Lautoka looks to strengthen its campaign.

Meanwhile, Lautoka suffered a narrow 29–25 defeat to Malolo on Saturday.