FICAC pushes to call Saneem as witness

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption is pushing to have former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem take the witness stand.

FICAC Acting Manager Legal Joseph Work made the submission this afternoon in the Suva Magistrates Court, seeking to have Saneem’s statement admitted as evidence.

Earlier this morning, FICAC informed the court it had disclosed new documents, including the statement of the proposed witness and a corporation document.

Work submitted that FICAC has a continuing obligation to disclose evidence throughout the trial.

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He argued there was no prejudice to the defence because the disclosed materials were not new.

FICAC also submitted that the disclosure gives the defence an opportunity to test Saneem during cross-examination.

However, defence counsel Richard Naidu described the late disclosure as disrespectful to the court, the defence and the accused.

Naidu said the accused’s right to counsel could be affected, as the disclosure could potentially delay the trial.

The defence also questioned the need for a new witness, given that the information contained in the documents was already known.

Naidu submitted that introducing a new witness amounts to new evidence and the defence would need time to research Saneem’s background.

The defence also pointed out that FICAC had stated four times that it was ready for trial.

FICAC maintains the disclosures were not made in bad faith and were made in line with its continuing duty of disclosure.

The trial will continue tomorrow.