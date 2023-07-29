Russian missiles hit apartments

[Source: Reuters]

Russian missiles hit a residential complex and a nearby building of Ukraine’s security service in the central city of Dnipro.

Injuring nine people and causing widespread damage.

The Regional governor says those injured were receiving treatment at home.

The Dnipro Mayor says it is the third time the SBU security service building has been targeted.

Russia, whose forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022, says it does not target civilian sites.

Its forces have intensified evening and night-time missile attacks on a variety of targets – focusing in particular on port facilities around the city of Odesa after Moscow pulled out of an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukraine’s ports.