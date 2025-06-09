Bangaranga! Bulgaria wins Eurovision - but UK comes last

[Source: BBC]

Bulgarian pop star Dara has won the Eurovision Song Contest with her pneumatic dance anthem Bangaranga.

The 27-year-old topped both the public and the jury vote in a nail-biting conclusion, soaring ahead of Israel in second and Romania in third to score a massive 516 points.

Dara was far from a front-runner going into the contest, but her intricate choreography and naggingly catchy chorus helped her eclipse the competition – giving Bulgaria its first ever Eurovison title.

The UK, however, continued its run of disastrous results. Look Mum No Computer’s song Eins, Zwei, Drei took last place, with one solitary point from the Ukrainian jury.

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The musician predicted his downfall earlier in the week, admitting that his synth-driven track was “Marmite – you either love it or hate it”.

After the contest, he put a positive spin on his loss.

“Bulgaria honestly deserved winner!” he posted on social media. “The most important thing is we all tried our hardest… regardless of the outcome!”

It is the third time since 2020 that the UK has placed last.

The top five of the leaderboard looked like this:

Bulgaria: Dara – Bangaranga (516 points)

Israel: Noam Bettan – Michelle (343 points)

Romania: Alexandra Căpitănescu – Choke Me (296 points)

Australia: Delta Goodrem – Eclipse (287 points)

Italy: Sal Da Vinci – Per Sempre (281 points)