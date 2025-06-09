Russian general killed in Moscow car bombing

[Photo: REUTERS]

A Russian general has been killed in a car bombing in Moscow, officials have said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov died on Monday morning after an explosive device planted under a car detonated.

He is the third military official to have been killed in bomb attacks in the Russian capital over the last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Sarvarov, 56, was the head of the armed forces’ operational training department, the committee said.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.