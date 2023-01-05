World

Russia blames missile attack on soldiers mobile phone use

January 5, 2023 8:16 am

The building housing the conscripts was all but flattened in the Ukrainian attack. [Source: BBC News]

Russia has said a new year missile attack that killed at least 89 Russian soldiers happened because troops were using mobile phones, defying a ban.

Turning on the phones and massive use of them allowed the enemy to locate its target, officials said.

Ukraine says 400 soldiers were killed – and another 300 wounded – in the attack on a college for conscripts in Makiivka, in the occupied Donetsk area.

Article continues after advertisement

It is the largest number of deaths Russia has acknowledged in the war.

Russia said that at 00:01 Moscow time on New Year’s Day, six rockets were fired from a US-made Himars rocket system at a vocational college, two of which were shot down. Moments earlier President Vladimir Putin had given his annual new year address on Russian TV.

The deputy commander of the regiment, Lt Col Bachurin, was among those killed, the ministry of defence said in a statement on Wednesday. A commission was investigating the circumstances of the incident, the statement said.

But it was “already obvious” that the main cause of the attack was the use of mobile phones by troops in range of Ukrainian weapons, despite this being banned, it added.

“This factor allowed the enemy to locate and determine the coordinates of the location of military personnel for a missile strike.”

Lt Gen Sergei Sevryukov said officials found responsible by the investigation would be brought to justice and “all the necessary measures are currently being adopted to prevent this kind of tragic incident in the future”.

The defence ministry’s statement was striking for two reasons.

The military’s official death toll is now 89. The previous figure of 63 dead already represented the highest single loss of life Moscow had admitted since the war began. The real death toll in Makiivka could be much higher, as is claimed by both Ukraine and by unofficial Russian sources.

Second, the statement said that “responsible officials” would be brought to justice, suggesting that something went wrong. This is highly unusual behaviour for Moscow – very rarely do authorities admit that errors have been made.

The vocational college was packed with soldiers at the time – men believed to have been among the 300,000 called up in President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilisation in September. Ammunition was also being stored close to the site, which was reduced to rubble.

The head of Russia’s proxy authority in the Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, praised the heroism of those caught up in the missile strike, who he said had tried to pull comrades out of the building. Some of those returning to the building had died in the process, he added.

With such a high official death toll, one would think the Russian military’s latest update on the horrific events in Makiivka would be the top story on Russian state TV news today.

Not so. There was almost no mention of the story on Rossiya-24’s main bulletins this morning.

Over on Channel One, the main news programme did briefly mention the defence ministry statement but chose to bury it at the end of a report about alleged victories on the front line and losses amongst Ukrainian, not Russian, forces.

“A whole series of Russian missile attacks was unleashed on the first days of the new year against Ukrainian nationalists and foreign accomplices of the Kyiv regime,” said the Channel One correspondent triumphantly, using common false narratives to describe Ukrainian forces.

But if you switch off the TV and log on to vKontakte, Russia’s version of Facebook, you get a very different picture.

Communities have sprung up where soldiers’ relatives are organising, appealing for information and crowdfunding for troops on the front line. Here there is anger.

Many relatives of the Makiivka soldiers blame military officials for the incident, and are sceptical of reports that those guilty will be punished. Some question why Kremlin-controlled media are largely silent on the story. However, there is little direct criticism of President Putin or of the war in general.

Pavel Gubarev, a former leading official in Russia’s proxy authority in Donetsk, said the decision to house a large number of soldiers in one building was “criminal negligence”. “If no-one is punished for this, then it will only get worse,” he warned.

The deputy speaker of Moscow’s local parliament, Andrei Medvedev, said it was predictable that the soldiers would be blamed rather than the commander who made the original decision to put so many of them in one place.

The defence ministry’s claim that military officials who were allegedly responsible for this disaster will be punished will be seen as an attempt to defuse public anger over the disaster in Makiivka, but also to place the blame firmly on the military, and not President Putin. He has yet to respond to the disaster so far,

Throughout this war, the Kremlin has been careful to distance Russia’s president from any bad news coming from the front line.

In November, Russia withdrew from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a major strategic defeat for Moscow. The announcement to retreat, though, was made by Gen Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Ukraine. President Putin was meanwhile pictured touring a neurological facility, and did not make any comment on the situation in Kherson.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Tuesday night that Moscow was “on the eve of new mobilisation processes”.

Declaring that “their new offensive must fail”, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine had no doubt Russia would throw everything they had left and everyone they could muster in a bid to turn the tide of the war.

Schools reverted to three terms

Discussions underway to re-engage school chaplains

TD poses no direct threat to Fiji

Richard Naidu’s case deferred

Increase in influenza-like illness says MoH

PM thanks Yaroi villagers

Minimal damage due to flash flooding in West

FSC told to provide annual reports

Urgent scramble to save eight-year-old boy

14 charged with sexual offences

Police recover the body of the missing man

Poland says Germany refused talks on World War II reparations

Stephen Amell Returns as Green Arrow for The Flash's Final Season

Pope Benedict XVI: Around 200,000 attend lying in state

Amazon to shed over 18,000 jobs as it cuts costs, CEO says

Avatar: The Way of Water Has a Naruto and Boruto Dilemma

Edward Norton discovers real-life Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother

Defying Russian onslaught in city 'at the end of the world'

Todd Chrisley promises tell-all interview with son before he and Julie head to prison

Jeremy Renner thanks his fans for their sympathies in his first social media post after snow plowing accident

New image of the Serpens constellation glitters with starlight

Iranian authorities release prominent actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail

Scandinavian team for Coral Coast 7s

Afazal proud to represent Fiji

Kenin wins, Stephens eliminated on day 3 of ASB Classic

German new year riots prompt calls for firework ban

Apple is raising the price of iPhone battery replacements

A grumpy Tom Hanks stars in ‘A Man Called Otto’

Flooding, road closures as wild weather hits Coromandel

California braces for rain, winds, flooding amid emergency

Sheriff: No foul play in ‘Avengers’ star snow tractor injury

Kane nets two as Spurs beat Palace

McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray

Twitter says it will reverse ban on political ads

Sick child airlifted from Levuka Hospital

PIF commends PM for commitment to regional solidarity

Health Minister visits medical facilities

Warwick says she and Parton have a gospel duet planned

Gabrielle Union ‘felt entitled’ to infidelity during first marriage

Russia blames missile attack on soldiers mobile phone use

Romeo and Juliet film stars sue over nude scene

Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar confirmed dead

Sayed-Khaiyum out of COC

Comply with Political Parties Act: Saneem

Modern leadership, not chiefdom: Rabuka

Writer Fay Weldon dies aged 91

Concern at repair of Taiwanese military device in China

Railway restoration key for sugar industry

$2.27M new bridge for Nayarabale community

Big shoes to fill for Seruvakula’s successor

Former QVS Captain Seru joins Silktails

Reckless disregard by FRA contractors worries EFL

MoA launches Youth in Agriculture Policy

Leave politics to politicians says Rayalu

Tourism continues to assist domestic economic recovery

Tanya resigns from COC

Ro Filipe aware of illegal operations

Adele’s candid confession about ‘really bad’ onstage pain at Las Vegas residency show

Reckless disregard by FRA contractors worries EFL

Major Chinese cities past Covid peak as wave moves to rural areas, new study projects

Rakiraki Mill may just be for extraction: Singh

TELS not abolished yet

Senirusi Seruvakula steps down

Racing 92 proud to sign Kolisi

US House in chaos after Kevin McCarthy loses speaker votes

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect pleads guilty to federal terrorism charges

SRA works on key projects

World Braille Day celebrates human rights: Tabuya

A Summer’s Day Live cancelled, campers clear out, beaches close as forecast worsens

Paramount Sued for Child Abuse Over Underage Nudity in 1968's Romeo and Juliet

Equal development opportunities: Rabuka

Heavy rain warning remains

Suspect sought after hit-and-run crash at NYC restaurant leaves 22 injured

Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident

She-Hulk Writer Dan Slott Defends Twerking Scene With Iron Man 1 Comparison

Last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut has died

Aussie Development to boost competition

New positions not formalised: Rabuka

Cane production an issue: Minister

Sims adds depth to Melbourne’s forward pack

Waqanika to leave COC, calls on Sayed-Khaiyum to do the same

Fans pay last tribute to football icon

Clean-up underway in Ba Town

US House fails to elect new speaker in first rounds of voting

Community engagements strengthens village relationships

Flash flood alert cancelled in some areas

Robin Roberts plans to marry her longtime partner this year

Palestinians rage at Israel minister holy site visit

Al Roker set to return to ‘Today’ after hospitalizations

Take safety precautions: ACP Driu

Kamikamica commends Outsource Fiji

Manchester United continue fine form

Hopes fade for Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar

Retailers anticipating successful year

US comic who had own UK show dies at 80

Apple's stock market value falls below $2 trillion

McCarthy fails in two votes for House speaker, not conceding

Russia points fingers after deadliest Ukraine attack

Black Eyed Peas in Polish row over rainbow armbands

Classic back catalogue finally available for streaming

China blasts ‘unacceptable’ COVID curbs on travellers

Sayed-Khaiyum no longer MP, nominated to COC

Nia Archives is ushering in a new era of jungle

Gavoka prioritizes addressing brain drain from tourism industry

Cash system to go with e-ticketing says Minister

Young woman's horrific death shocks India

New community hall for Drekeniwai village

Fiji U17 motivated as hosts

Curiosity pays off for young archer

Biden plans White House event marking Jan 6 attack

Practical housing model needed: Nalumisa

WAF welcomes Tuisawau

Mourners line streets of Santos as Pele is laid to rest

My work in Europe is done: Ronaldo

Ministerial appointments process incomplete

NFL star Damar Hamlin's family breaks silence after his collapse

Australia helicopter collision could have seen many more deaths, officials say

Opetaia Ravai is Private Secretary to PM

Loss of mum drives Driu

PSC Chair resigns

Acting CR clarifies AG’s visit to Chief Justice

Tabuya conveys condolences to drowning victims

Exciting season for Fiji Volleyball

Ba bracing for the worst

Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave: Juergen Klopp

Wall Street kills its darlings

Vuda lifts kava ban

Marvel's Midnight Suns Hints At Deadpool DLC Release Window

PM lays wreath in remembrance of Karalaini Koto

Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, has surgery after snow plow accident

Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida Keys closes after hundreds of migrants arrive

Foo Fighters to carry on, but as a ‘different band’ after Taylor Hawkins’ death

Kim Jong Un calls for exponential increase in North Korea’s nuclear arsenal

Risk of landslide due to heavy falls

World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

What ‘Avatar’ does (and doesn’t) tell us about going to the movies

Russia says 63 troops killed in Ukrainian attack on Makiivka

Farmers urged to take precautionary measures

Flooding forces Ba businesses to close

Constitutional review imminent: Rabuka

Third of world in recession this year, IMF head warns

Coral Coast 7s pools drawn

Baby Bula Boys to test waters

24-hour wake as Brazil bids farewell

Fiji has not fallen: Rabuka

Executive positions in LTA to be localized: Tuisawau

Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year

Major setback delays hit Netflix show

Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks - Zelensky

People returning to work face more strikes

Nasinu Town Council in legal trouble

Teenager charged over New York NYE machete attack

'I want my father and brother back'

We do not expect all civil servants to cooperate: Rabuka

Stay away from flooded areas: NDMO

Heavy rain alert in force

More than 80 families now have direct access to tap water

Blake Lively reveals plans for tattoo of husband Ryan Reynold’s face

More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 will return this summer

Ukraine claims hundreds of Russians killed by missile attack

Rabuka tells civil servants to work without fear

Heavy rain alert for Fiji, flash-flooding expected

Thousands pay respects at the Vatican

Dion’s exclusion from Rolling Stone’s ‘Greatest Singers List’ sparks outrage

Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada

Policy committee to be set up soon

Tourism industry continues to play significant role

Four dead after Australia helicopters collide

Several plans outlined for sugar industry

PSV Operators to meet Minister in charge

NFA request to be addressed: Nalumisa

Masi ready to go all out for Drua

Council welcomes new government

Relentless Brentford rattle Liverpool with 3-1 victory

Crop estimate for next year

Djokovic welcomed back in Australia

Brady helps book play-off spot

TCF Council congratulates coalition government

Gavoka assures Fijians

Big year for Futsal and Beach Soccer

Confidence in defense forces to be rebuilt in New Year

Fijians enjoy New Year holiday at picnic spots

Iran police detain top-tier football players in party raid

Drone attacks continue on Kyiv and eastern Ukraine

Fijians urged to celebrate New Year responsibly

15 arrests for drink and drive, 118 bookings for speeding

Rabuka pays tribute to Pope Benedict XVI

We can reach top 10 says Rokoura

PM offers condolences to Modi

PSG loses first game since March

Nine suffocate to death in Uganda New Year’s firework crush

Former Pope Benedict XVI asks for forgiveness, thanks God in final published letter

Avatar 2's Unprecedented Third Weekend Virtually Guarantees $2 Billion Gross

Lula da Silva sworn in as Brazil’s president

Doctor Strange 2 BTS Photo Shows Scarlet Witch Killed Thor’s Half-Brother

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45

Countries around the world celebrate after Covid lull

Fijians urged to trust each other

Alternatives set for Fiji Swimming