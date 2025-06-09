Russia attacks Kyiv with waves of drones, missiles

Source: Reuters

Waves of Russian drones and missiles struck districts across the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Tuesday, damaging an apartment building, sparking fires and injuring up to 16 people, city officials said.

Reuters witnesses said drones swarmed over the capital and they heard what appeared to be missiles overhead.

An air raid alert remained in effect more than seven hours after it had been proclaimed.

Article continues after advertisement

Other parts of the country also came under attack, including areas outside the capital and the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, where the regional governor reported at least four strikes.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that most of the 16 injured were in Solomianskyi district, near the city centre, where a drone damaged the top floor of an apartment building and other non-residential areas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.