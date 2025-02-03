Recovery efforts in Washington helicopter-plane collision identify 55 of 67 victims

Officials have positively identified 55 of the 67 people killed in Wednesday’s midair collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.

Fire Chief John Donnelly says they believe they can recover everyone.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say they have a wide debris field and within that they are employing different techniques to understand what’s in the water.

The officials says work will be halted as remains are discovered during removal operations.

Wreckage is being moved to a hangar at Washington Reagan National Airport. Much of the Potomac River remains restricted to authorized vessels.