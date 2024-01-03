Queensland man's home 'taken away in a flash' as flooding rages

[Source: 1News]

A Queensland family has had a lucky escape as a raging river swallowed the backyard of their home.

Michael Buljan’s wife and son were stuck inside their property at Wongawallan on the Gold Coast with no way of getting out on their own.

Buljan filmed a video of the unfolding situation minutes before they were rescued by the State Emergency Service.

“I guess the concrete slab I did here wasn’t high enough,” he said as the water continued to rise.

“There’s our lovely road,” he continued, filming the area underwater.

Buljan returned to his home today, where the water has gone down but emotions are still high.