School heads shifted to HQ amid probe

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro. [Photo: FILE]

Staffing instability is affecting the Education Ministry.

Teachers are being left without clear postings. Surplus officers are returning to headquarters, while some positions remain occupied despite restructuring gaps.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro told Parliament that 16 heads of schools were earlier reporting to the Ministry’s headquarters.

He said all have now returned to their schools. Their placement at headquarters was due to misconduct allegations and referrals from divisional education offices and senior HR officials.

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Radrodro states some officers are still occupying positions that have been restructured or abolished under earlier reforms.

He said the Ministry was working within approved budgeted positions.

He added that the person-to-post principle is being applied to guide staffing decisions.

Radrodro also highlighted resistance to transfer postings by some teachers. They have cited medical and family reasons.

This has created a chain effect across the system. Replacement officers are left without posts and become surplus.

They are required to report back to headquarters until new placements are found.

The Minister said the Ministry was working to manage the imbalance while maintaining school operations.