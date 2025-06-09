Mahogany Bill promises bigger returns for landowners

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Forestry Alitia Bainivalu says the Mahogany Industry Bill 2026 will give landowners a stronger voice and a bigger share in Fiji’s mahogany industry.

Speaking in Parliament, Bainivalu says the law is aimed at fixing gaps in the previous framework and ensuring those who own the land benefit more fairly from the industry.

A key part of the bill is the creation of a Mahogany Forum, which will bring together landowners, government, the Fiji Hardwood Corporation and other industry stakeholders to help guide decisions on the future of the sector.

Bainivalu says this will give landowners a permanent seat at the table.

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The bill also establishes a Mahogany Tribunal to deal with disputes over harvesting, royalties, leases and benefit sharing.

Another major change is the creation of a Landowner Equitable Benefit Fund, which will ensure revenue from mahogany is distributed more fairly and supports landowning communities.

Bainivalu says one of the most significant reforms is the transfer of a 20 percent shareholding in Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited to the Fiji Mahogany Trust on behalf of landowners.

She says this means landowners will no longer only provide the land, but will also become shareholders in the industry.

Bainivalu says the legislation also opens the door to more value-added activities in timber processing and manufacturing, which could create more jobs