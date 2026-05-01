Season ends with a loss for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has ended its Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season with a 45-24 loss to Queensland Reds in Australia last night.

Veteran winger Manasa Mataele scored a hat-trick with a double in the second spell.

Mataele scored two quick tries in the second half before the momentum swung back to the Reds.

The win means the Reds will enter the finals with confidence after a 45-24 win over the Fijian Drua.

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Their rolling maul was on fire, with the hosts scoring three tries from it, including a double to Matt Faessler.

Flanker Seru Uru was strong, scoring a try as the hosts secured full points as they prepare to face either the Hurricanes or Chiefs.

Filipo Daugunu was also on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Prop, Meli Tuni, scored the other try for the Drua.