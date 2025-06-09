Some Lomaiviti projects already funded, more planned: Immanuel

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says development projects earmarked for Lomaiviti Province will be delivered in stages, with some already funded under the current national budget and others being considered for the next financial year.

Responding to questions following Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s announcement of major developments for Lomaiviti, Immanuel said he was not aware of the exact sequencing of the projects but confirmed that government funding has already been allocated for some initiatives.

He says while several projects are progressing under the current budget, additional developments are expected to be proposed in the next budget cycle as the Government continues to invest in the province’s growth.

The Finance Minister’s comments come amid growing interest in what could be one of the most significant development pushes for the maritime province in recent years.

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Meanwhile, Immanuel has welcomed the Quad Ports of the Future initiative, saying the project is particularly beneficial because it is being financed by partner governments rather than Fiji taxpayers.

He says the initiative does not require direct budget allocation from the Fiji Government, easing pressure on public finances while still delivering critical infrastructure investment.

Immanuel says external funding partnerships, such as the Quad Port initiative, provide Fiji with opportunities to accelerate major infrastructure projects through international cooperation and development support.

The Quad Ports of the Future Partnership was recently announced as part of efforts to strengthen maritime infrastructure, connectivity and economic resilience across the Pacific region.

The Government has indicated that infrastructure development and stronger international partnerships remain key pillars of its long-term economic growth strategy.