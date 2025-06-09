Two wins for Fiji 7s

Fiji Airways Men's National 7s rover, George Bose. [Photo: FIJI RUGBY]

The Fiji Airways Men’s side is on the road to the quarterfinals at the Valladolid 7s in Spain after recording their second win this morning.

Fiji defeated the USA 19-7 in its second pool C outing.

It was a tight affair in the first seven minutes, with both teams getting a converted try each at halftime.

George Bose managed to get Fiji’s lone try in the first half, while Kavekini Tanivanuakula’s try was cancelled for a forward pass.

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Filipe Sauturaga and Tanivanuakula got the ball rolling after the break with a try each.

In its first match, Fiji beat France 26-12.

The national side got two tries each on either side of the half.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo and Bose struck in the first spell, before Apete Narogo and Nacani Boginisoko extended Fiji’s lead with two brilliant tries after the breather.

Yaro Chiefs winger, Tomasi Stark, played a major role in Fiji’s two second-half tries.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s beat the USA 26-19 but went down 45-5 against Australia.

The women play South Africa at 8pm tonight, and our men’s team take on hosts, Spain, at 12:12am tomorrow.

You can watch Fiji’s games live on FBC TV.