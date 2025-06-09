FBC Journalist receives regional award

Fiji’s deepening climate crisis has been thrust onto the regional stage at the Terra Asia Climate Change Project awards in Manila,Philippines.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Multimedia Journalist Sainiani Boila placed third for her coverage of its impact on vulnerable coastal communities.

Boila was awarded for Vanishing Shores: Ogea on Breaking Point, which captures accelerating coastal erosion in Ogea, Lau. The story also highlights growing pressure on communities as sea levels continue to rise.

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The Terra Asia Climate Change Project is a two-year initiative led by the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development. Sixteen journalists from Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and the Philippines took part.

The programme focused on strengthening climate reporting across the region. It included training in artificial intelligence tools, fact-checking, and advanced storytelling techniques.

With support from AIBD and CFI Media Development, each participating country produced 10 climate stories. The reports focused on both climate impacts and local adaptation responses.

Boila said she was grateful to have been part of the programme. She described placing third among regional journalists as a meaningful achievement.

She thanked FBC, cameraman Nimati Qionimua and the FBC News team for their support throughout the project.

Boila also produced Vuniniudrovu Relocation and Naloto Land Reclamation, while Varasiko Nabose contributed The Ocean is our Life.