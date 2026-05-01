SVC and Drasa Avenue leads after Day One

Swami Vivekananda College and Drasa Avenue School are leading the medal tally at the end of day one of the 2026 Fiji National Schools Swimming Championships.

SVC tops the boys’ division with 12 gold, nine silver and six bronze medals, while defending champions Marist Brothers High School sit in second place with seven gold, eight silver and four bronze medals.

Natabua High School is currently third with six gold, eight silver and three bronze medals.

In the girls’ division, defending champions Drasa Avenue School lead the way with 11 gold, three silver and six bronze medals. SVC is close behind in second place with 10 gold, five silver and nine bronze medals.

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Mount St Mary’s Primary School rounds out the top three with four gold medals, along with five silver and five bronze medals.