Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker eye December 2027 release

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker are reportedly planning a December 2027 theatrical release for their much-awaited cricket drama based on legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath.

The release timeline is believed to coincide with the 75th anniversary celebrations of India and Pakistan’s historic 1952 Test cricket series.

According to reports, the upcoming film is being mounted on a grand scale and will explore not only the cricketing journey of Lala Amarnath but also the larger emotional and political backdrop of post-Partition India.

The makers are said to be recreating the atmosphere of the early 1950s, including the evolving relationship between India and Pakistan through the lens of sport.

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An insider told Mid-day, “Ashutosh has been researching the period for a long time. The idea is to recreate not only the cricketing rivalry, but also the emotional and political atmosphere of the early years after the Partition.”

The source further revealed that pre-production work is already underway. Casting discussions, location scouting, and scheduling are currently in progress as the team prepares for an extensive shoot across multiple locations. “Pre-production work, including casting and location recce, is underway.

An extensive shooting schedule is being planned across India and select international locations. The target is clear: finish by mid-2027 and arrive in theatres in December 2027,” the insider added.

Aamir Khan is reportedly undergoing physical training to prepare for the role of Lala Amarnath, who remains one of the most celebrated names in Indian cricket history.

The actor is said to be working on adapting the cricketer’s body language, batting stance, and overall personality to bring authenticity to the performance.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is believed to be in advanced discussions to join the film in an extended cameo. Reports suggest he may portray a Pakistani cricketer who shares a deep friendship with Lala Amarnath but chooses to remain in Pakistan after the Partition, adding an emotional layer to the narrative.

The ambitious project has already generated significant excitement as it marks Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker’s reunion exactly 25 years after their acclaimed film Lagaan, which earned an Academy Award nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category in 2001.