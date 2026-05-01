Strong start for Fijiana 7s

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side kicked off their Spain 7s campaign on a winning note after defeating the United States of America 26-19 this evening.

Silika Qalo opened the scoring for Fiji after stepping past two defenders to give her side an early 7-0 lead.

The USA responded immediately, scoring under the posts to level the match at 7-all.

Fiji then worked their way deep into the USA’s 22-metre area, but a costly mistake saw them lose possession. The Americans capitalised and pushed back into Fiji territory to score just before halftime, taking a 12-7 lead into the break.

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Fiji hit back strongly after halftime with a clean set-piece from midfield, allowing Verenaisi Divavutu to cross over and reclaim the lead at 14-12.

Moments later, Miriana Talatoka extended Fiji’s advantage after kicking ahead into USA territory, regathering the ball and diving over for a try to make it 19-12.

Fiji continued to apply pressure after the restart, and a well-executed move to the corner saw Atelaite Ralivanawa break through the defence and score, stretching the lead to 26-12.

The United States scored their final try at the sound of the hooter, but Fiji held on for an impressive 26-19 victory.

The tournament is Live on FBC Sports.