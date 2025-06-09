One left homeless after Lautoka fire

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

An individual has been left homeless, with an estimated $35,000 in damages, after a house fire in Lautoka.

The National Fire Authority says the house fire at Veteke Settlement in Lovu on Thursday is the latest in a growing number of structural fires recorded around the country.

Firefighters from the Lautoka Fire Station responded to an emergency call at 10:04am and arrived at the scene seven minutes later.

When crews arrived, they found a corrugated iron and timber house fully engulfed in flames.

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Two fire appliances, seven firefighters and ambulance personnel were deployed to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished by 10:45am.

The property, owned by Mohammed Adil Khan, consists of two flats. One flat was vacant at the time of the incident, while the other was occupied by a tenant.

Initial assessments indicate the structure suffered about 80 per cent damage.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the incident is another reminder of the growing concern over residential fires.

He says structural fires continue to cause significant property losses and place lives and neighbouring communities at risk.

Sowane is urging homeowners and tenants to remain vigilant and regularly inspect their homes for potential fire hazards.

He says electrical appliances, faulty wiring, unattended cooking equipment and improperly discarded materials can all pose serious fire risks.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway.