Pool draws for Fiji FACT confirmed

[Photo: MELI LADDPETER]

The two pools for the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT tournament have just been drawn at the Fiji Football Headquarters in Suva.

Pool A consists of defending champions Labasa, Rewa, Suva and Navua, while Pool B is made up of Ba, Lautoka, Nasinu and Nadroga.

The winning team will walk away with a $17,000 prize, while the runners-up will settle for $5000.

Fiji FA President, Rejesh Patel, says they are expecting a tough competition this year, and he hopes fans will come out in numbers to support their respective teams.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have a very exciting line-up this year, and we know it’s going to be a very exciting competition.”

The tournament will be held from June 19 to the 21st at Subrail Park in Labasa, and ticket sales are expected to start on Monday.