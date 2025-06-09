Lomaiviti Province welcomes new Criminal Records Bill 2025

[Photo: FILE]

There is strong optimism from the province of Lomaiviti following the passage of the Criminal Records Bill 2025.

Speaking on behalf of the province, Lomaiviti Provincial Council Chair Samuela Vadei welcomed the reform, saying it will give young men and women a fair chance to rebuild their lives and remove long-standing barriers.

“We are happy, we support that, and we are happy, and we thank the government for passing the bill. And now our young men can also go without any obstacles in their visa applications,”

The bill, passed in Parliament, introduces a legal framework where certain convictions can become spent after a rehabilitation period, meaning they may no longer need to be disclosed in some job or clearance applications.

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It also allows for some historical convictions to be expunged through legal processes, particularly for offences under outdated laws.

Supporters say the reform will help reduce stigma and open up access to employment, education, and travel opportunities for rehabilitated individuals.

However, the legislation maintains strict safeguards for serious offences, which may not automatically qualify and could require court approval.

The government says the bill is part of wider efforts to strengthen rehabilitation, reintegration, and long-term social and economic development across Fiji.