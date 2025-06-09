Ministry advances Varoko crematorium preparatory works

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts has taken another step towards developing the Varoko gas-fired crematorium project in Ba.

SeaLand Works Pte Ltd has been tasked with developing the environmental management plan (EMP) required before construction work begins.

Minister of Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh says the Ministry remains committed to supporting communities by providing access to environmentally sustainable cremation services.

“The provision of Gas-Fired Cremators is intended to improve access to cremation services, ease challenges faced by families during bereavement, and ensure that facilities meet acceptable environmental and public health standards while preserving the dignity of final rites.”

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Permanent Secretary Dr Vinesh Kumar says the plan will provide the necessary guidance for the facility’s operations.

“The completion of the environmental management plan will provide a sound framework to guide the construction and future operation of the crematorium facility, ensuring environmental compliance and long-term sustainability, once approved by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.”

The plan is expected to ensure the crematorium is developed safely and sustainably by addressing environmental impacts, public health, waste management and emissions standards.