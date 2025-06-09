Rescuers pull first trapped person from flooded Laos cave

[Source: Reuters]

A team of ‌specialist divers said they pulled one man from a flooded cave in central Laos on Friday, as four more people remained trapped with two others still missing.

Seven Lao nationals had entered the cave in ​Xaisomboun province to prospect for gold, but their exit was blocked, leaving them ​trapped for more than a week.

It took about 37 minutes to bring him through ​the passages to safety, the team said in a Facebook post.

Rescuers said they had stopped operations for the night as they evaluated the remaining four people they had found, and planned to resume the search ​for the final two.

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A team of volunteers from neighbouring Thailand joined the rescue efforts on ​Sunday and further reinforcements were due to arrive on Friday, including from France, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand and ‌Australia, ⁠the group posted on Facebook.

Kengkard Bongkawong, a Thai cave diver involved in the mission, said in a Facebook post on Friday that the health of the survivors was deteriorating as they awaited evacuation.