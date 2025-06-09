$115 million boost to cut import reliance

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s digital agriculture program is entering a critical rollout phase.

However, the government has warned that gaps in rural connectivity, digital skills and coordination could limit its impact and slow efforts to reduce import dependence.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna in his written response to Parliament, revealed that the National E-Agriculture Strategy is nearing completion.

He said it would guide the shift from pilot projects to nationwide digital farming systems. However, he stressed that the main challenge now is not policy design but delivery on the ground.

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Tunabuna said $115 million was allocated in the 2025–2026 National Budget for digital agriculture, market access and capital programs.

He said the funding targets two persistent problems. These are off-season supply gaps and inconsistent product quality. Both continue to drive imports for the tourism sector.

He said a joint agro-tourism taskforce led by the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has been reconvened. It has produced a draft policy framework now under validation. A national digital platform is also being developed. It will link farmers, processors and tourism buyers, with support from UN FAO.

Tunabuna said supply constraints remain a major barrier.

He said the government was scaling protected farming systems such as greenhouses and hydroponics.

Post-harvest systems are also being upgraded. This includes cold storage, refrigerated transport, and traceability tools.

He described this as a developing digital cold chain aimed at reducing losses and improving quality.

On youth participation, 420 young farmers have accessed funding or training in smart farming in 2026. Tunabuna said the program’s focus is on rainwater harvesting, soil health, value addition and climate-smart practices.

He added that 125 trainees are currently enrolled at the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute and the Tutu Training Centre.

They are being trained in climate-resilient production and agribusiness skills.

Tunabuna said the program has moved from design to scaling.

However, he warned that without better coordination and integration, digital agriculture gains may remain uneven and limited in impact.