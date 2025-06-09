Drugs erode Fiji’s future: Gavoka

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Drugs rob young people of purpose, they weaken families, and they erode discipline and hope.

This was the strong message shared by Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka while officiating at the Ratu Sukuna Day celebration at Churchill Park in Lautoka yesterday.

He says the growing threat posed by illegal drugs is a sad reality that the nation must confront collectively, not just through law enforcement alone.

Gavoka stresses that the issue is a test of the country’s social fabric, including homes, churches, temples, schools, communities, and the nation’s collective resolve.

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He adds that drugs are stripping young people of direction while weakening the very foundations of families and communities.

The Deputy Prime Minister reflected on the vision of Ratu Sukuna, saying a strong nation can only be built on educated minds, disciplined communities, and a united people.

He says Ratu Sukuna envisioned a Fiji where young people rise through learning, hard work, service, and respect for others, a vision that remains relevant today.

Gavoka adds that this responsibility continues, calling for greater investment in education, youth empowerment, sports, faith-based initiatives, and economic opportunities.

He warns that a nation that loses its young people also loses part of its future.

He also highlighted Ratu Sukuna’s belief in the transformative power of education, quoting his view that Fijians should strive in education, earn and save money, and live peacefully with others.

Gavoka emphasises that education remains the key to opportunity and success, and a safeguard against ignorance, division, and social decline.