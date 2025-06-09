Salman Khan turns Cupid in Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 war

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Salman Khan is rightfully called the Godfather of the Indian film industry, as the superstar is always there for people in their tough times. As the industry is divided over the Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar conflict over Don 3, Salman Khan has now stepped in to ensure that the two parties amicably resolve their issues without creating a media circus.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan is fond of Ranveer Singh, and is equally fond of the Akhtars too.

He picked up the call on both the stakeholders, and has asked them to resolve their issues without hurting the future of their respective projects.

He explained to Farhan about creative differences being a common thing in the industry for decades, and he also had a long chat with Ranveer, understanding his stance.

Article continues after advertisement

He is playing the cupid to ensure that no one feels sabotaged.”

The source further informs that Salman also informed both parties to think as one industry, and work on another project together, once the heat of this debate settles down.

Both Farhan and Ranveer have taken the words from Salman Khan seriously, and are thinking to come together and amicably arrive at a solution without creating a controversy.

He doesn’t want any legal turbulence between Ranveer and Farhan, nor does he want the film bodies to take any uninformed decision.

Apparently, he has asked the two to sort out their differences without involving any third party, which includes himself as well.

Salman is standing by Farhan for the losses, and also pushing Ranveer to start a new project to capitalise on the historic success of Dhurandhar.