Social media companies pay $27 million

[Source: Reuters]
A Kentucky school district secured approximately $27 million in settlements from social media companies over claims they fueled a student mental‑health crisis, with Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab paying the largest amount at $9 million, according to records seen by Reuters on Friday that reveal the settlement’s financial terms for the first time.
Meta settled the case brought by Breathitt County School District on May 21, a few weeks before a planned June trial, following earlier settlements by co-defendants Snap Inc (SNAP.N), opens new tab, YouTube parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab and TikTok parent ByteDance. Terms of the deals had not been disclosed in court.
A Kentucky school district secured approximately $27 million in settlements from social media companies over claims they fueled a student mental‑health crisis, with Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab paying the largest amount at $9 million, according to records seen by Reuters on Friday that reveal the settlement’s financial terms for the first time.
Meta settled the case brought by Breathitt County School District on May 21, a few weeks before a planned June trial, following earlier settlements by co-defendants Snap Inc (SNAP.N), opens new tab, YouTube parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab and TikTok parent ByteDance. Terms of the deals had not been disclosed in court.