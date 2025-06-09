Social media companies pay $27 million

[Source: Reuters]

A Kentucky school district secured approximately $27 million in settlements from social media companies over claims they fueled a student mental‑health crisis, with Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab paying the largest amount at $9 million, according to records ​seen by Reuters on Friday that reveal the settlement’s financial terms for the first time.

Meta settled the case brought by Breathitt ‌County School District on May 21, a few weeks before a planned June trial, following earlier settlements by co-defendants Snap Inc (SNAP.N), opens new tab, YouTube parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab and TikTok parent ByteDance. Terms of the deals had not been disclosed in court.

A Kentucky school district secured approximately $27 million in settlements from social media companies over claims they fueled a student mental‑health crisis, with Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab paying the largest amount at $9 million, according to records ​seen by Reuters on Friday that reveal the settlement’s financial terms for the first time.

Meta settled the case brought by Breathitt ‌County School District on May 21, a few weeks before a planned June trial, following earlier settlements by co-defendants Snap Inc (SNAP.N), opens new tab, YouTube parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab and TikTok parent ByteDance. Terms of the deals had not been disclosed in court.