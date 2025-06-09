PM commits to 'lasting change' in second-term agenda

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. [Source: Reuters]

Anthony Albanese has pledged to implement lasting and meaningful change in his second term as prime minister, promising his government can meet the moment against challenging circumstances.

In his first major speech since winning an expanded majority at the May election, the prime minister said the government had a responsibility to disprove the doubters.

Speaking at the National Press Club on Tuesday, Mr Albanese laid out his second-term agenda, saying his priority was implementing measures he took to voters at the election.

Article continues after advertisement

The federal election saw Labour boost its majority to 94 seats in the House of Representatives, an increase of 16.

It was the first time since 1966 that an incumbent government retained all of its seats at a federal election.

The prime minister said promises of expanding urgent care clinics, cheaper childcare and an increase in affordable housing would remain central to his government’s commitments.

Mr Albanese said Australia had a key role to play in global affairs at a time of political and economic uncertainty.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.