French Polynesia hits Paris approach to New Caledonia

French Polynesia President Moetai Brotherson attends the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Monday, August 26, 2024. [Source: AAP Image/Ben Mckay]

French Polynesia says France failed to heed warnings of unrest in New Caledonia and Paris needs to soften its diplomacy in the crisis-hit Pacific territory.

The future of New Caledonia is a hot topic at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders Meeting in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, this week.

Unrest in New Caledonia over voting reforms imposed by France led to huge destruction in the capital Noumea, as well as several deaths.

The political situation remains unresolved, with Pacific leaders hoping to land on a common position from talks in Tonga.

Moetai Brotherson, President of the French Polynesia – which like New Caledonia, is a French territory – said he was deeply concerned for his sister state’s future.

“They’re our brothers … and we have a large community of Polynesians in New Caledonia who are quite worried about the future of this country,” he said.

The crisis stems from a 2021 independence referendum, conducted by Paris despite a boycott from many indigenous Kanaks as the poll was being held during a customary grievance period following COVID-19.

Mr Brotherson said he attempted to sound the alarm with the French government.

“We’ve been warning them for three years now that what had just happened would happen, and they just wouldn’t listen,” he said.

France quelled rioting by bringing in hundreds of police, but its diplomatic effort – led by Pacific Ambassador Veronique Roger-Lacan – has repulsed many in the Pacific.

She has insisted that “New Caledonia is France”, repudiating the desires to self-determination from Kanaks.

“France has always had problems with decolonisation and the road to self-determination,” Mr Brotherson said.

“They definitely have to change the way they read the situation.

“They have to change the way they consider territories in the Pacific. They have to trust the voices of the Pacific about those issues more than their own diplomacy.”

The situation has ramifications for Australia.

While Pacific nations are firming in their support for independence, Australia is walking a difficult path between support towards traditional partner France, and its Pacific neighbours.

Anthony Albanese will walk into this diplomatic challenge when he arrives in Tonga on Tuesday evening.

Regional diplomatic efforts so far have been hamstrung.

A delegation of PIF leaders was bound for Noumea last week on a fact-finding mission only to be called off at the last minute.

Mr Brotherson said he supported that PIF delegation to help resolve the impasse and he was eager to help himself.

“If needed, my services are on the table,” he said.

“France has a responsibility towards (New Caledonia), they are French citizens, and they are having quite a difficult time.”

Diplomatic engagement with France has been somewhat stalled by deadlocked parliamentary elections last month.

Mr Brotherson said he hoped whoever took office, they would breathe new life into negotiations.

“We have to wait for the new French government to come out to see what the perspectives will be, because it’s quite hard as we speak, because there is nobody to speak to,” he said.