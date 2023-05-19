7.7 magnitude quake hits off Loyalty Islands, tsunami warning issued

[Source: RNZ]

A tsunami threat has been issued for Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Southeast of Loyalty Islands.

The warnings were issued just after 3pm by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

The earthquake was 38km deep.

In New Caledonia, a tsunami alert has been issued by authorities.

It applies to all islands, with people being asked to evacuate coastal areas for higher ground, according to RRB, a local commercial radio station.

“The Civil Security and Risk Management Department has just triggered Tsunami alerts throughout the country. The entire Caledonian population, the Loyalty Islands and the mainland is invited to evacuate the coast and reach high points.”

Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazard Department have warned that “An earthquake of this size has the potential to cause destructive Tsunami waves between 1 to 3 meters can strike Vanuatu coastlines within minutes and more distant coastlines within an hour.”

The National Disaster Management Office is advising people over the Vanuatu group to take appropriate action and precautionary measures.

“This includes immediate evacuation from coastal areas to higher grounds. People in the areas mentioned are advised to listen to all Radio Outlets.”