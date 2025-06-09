One dead, 36 injured in explosion at New York dry dock

Source: NST Online

An explosion at a dry dock in New York City’s Staten Island killed one ​person and injured 36 others on Friday, ‌as the blast occurred while firefighters were on the scene responding to a fire and attempting to rescue ​two people who were trapped, officials said.

Two ​firefighters were hospitalized, including a fire marshal who ⁠suffered a fractured temple and a brain ​bleed and was intubated, officials said. The other ​firefighter was in serious condition but had shown improvement, officials said.

“This was a complex, fast-developing emergency situation,” New York Mayor ​Zohran Mamdani told reporters.

“First responders did what they ​always do: they ran towards danger so others could escape ‌to ⁠safety.”

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Officials did not provide details about the person who died except to say it was a civilian.

A comprehensive investigation would begin once the fire ​was completely ​extinguished, Mamdani ⁠said.

Firefighters had responded to reports of a fire in a basement and ​two workers trapped and were on ​scene when ⁠the explosion occurred, officials said.

The incident took place in the Richmond Terrace section of the borough of ⁠Staten ​Island, a part of New ​York City that is across the harbor from Manhattan.