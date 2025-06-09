Kathy Griffin hospitalized after complications from colonoscopy

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Kathy Griffin is sharing a “TMI” health update.

The actress and comedian, 65, revealed that she was recently hospitalized after suffering complications from a colonoscopy.

“Well, the sound got screwed up, but I made this video for you guys because I’m TMI anyway,” Griffin wrote on Instagram Thursday. “I spent the night in the hospital because I had complications from my colonoscopy.”

She continued, “I know, I know very sexy, but I am home now with the doggies where I belong.”

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The comments of the post were immediately flooded with fans wishing her well. “I’m glad you’re home now,” one wrote. “Get better soon.”

Griffin did not share what went specifically wrong during the medical procedure, which sees a doctor utilize a microscopic camera to examine the large intestine for any colorectal cancers, per the Mayo Clinic. The process can also be used to spot any blockages, ulcers, or other ailments.

However, she has been transparent about her health battles in the past, revealing in August 2021 that she’d been diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer and was undergoing surgery remove half of her left lung. She announced that she was officially “cancer-free” that December.