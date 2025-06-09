Tom Hardy reportedly fired from MobLand

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Apparently, the relationship between Tom Hardy and MobLand couldn’t be fixed.

With production completed on season 2 of the Paramount+ crime drama, the Oscar-nominated actor has been fired and won’t appear in a possible third season, according to Puck.

The move is shocking given Hardy’s top billing on the series, which also stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren. Produced by Guy Ritchie, who previously directed Hardy in RocknRolla, MobLand stars Hardy as Harry Da Souza, the loyal fixer for the Harrigan crime family, led by powerful patriarch Conrad (Brosnan) and his conniving wife Maeve (Mirren).

Puck reports that Hardy allegedly clashed with producers to the point that Jez Butterworth, who co-wrote all of season 1’s episodes, threatened to quit, but Hardy was dropped instead. Hardy was also often late to set, attempted to change the dialogue, and wasn’t happy that MobLand was becoming more of an ensemble show, according to Puck.

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The news comes five months after the Daily Mail said that Mirren was growing increasingly frustrated with Hardy.

Entertainment Weekly has reached out to Paramount, 101 Studios, and Hardy for comment.

No matter the issues with Hardy, MobLand might have trouble moving on without him. When news of his firing started spreading on social media, fans are declaring that the series might as well end if Hardy isn’t involved, considering how his simmering performance was the standout element of season 1.