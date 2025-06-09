Heavy rain alert issues for Fiji

Heavy rain could lead to flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a heavy rain alert for the entire country as a trough of low pressure is expected to affect Fiji from tomorrow.

The weather office warns that heavy rain could lead to flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, while poor drainage systems may also cause surface flooding on roads in urban centres.

Motorists are being urged to remain vigilant, as wet roads and reduced visibility during heavy downpours could increase the risk of accidents.