Nine killed, 10 injured in South Africa tavern shooting

People still in shock after that mass killing [Photo: Getty Images]

A manhunt is under way after a shooting at a tavern in South Africa left nine people dead and another 10 injured.

Police said seven men and two women were killed in Bekkersdal, near Johannesburg, after about 12 unidentified gunmen arrived in two vehicles and opened fire at patrons.

The shooting happened at about 01:00 local time on Sunday and the perpetrators “continued to shoot randomly as people fled the scene.

South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, with sixty-three people killed every day on average between April and September this year, according to police figures.

