Netflix 'definitely' eyeing Sunday NFL package

[Source: Reuters]

Netflix has called an audible and now plans to pursue a Sunday NFL package following its successful Christmas Day debut last season.

Bela Bajaria, the chief content officer for the streaming giant, confirmed the strategy shift on a recent episode of “The Town” podcast.

The NFL’s current Sunday afternoon rights deals with CBS and Fox run through the 2033 season. However, the NFL has opt-out clauses in most of its agreements after the 2029 season, according to Front Office Sports.

Bajaria’s public comments are in stark contrast to remarks made last month by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos during a fourth-quarter earnings call with industry analysts.

Sarandos called the economics of pursuing a full-season, big-league sports schedule “extremely challenging.”

Netflix’s Christmas doubleheader — Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans — broke NFL streaming records with average audiences of more than 24 million viewers.