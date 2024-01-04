Multiple US statehouses evacuated after apparent hoax threats

Law enforcement vehicles are deployed at the Mississippi State Capitol after a bomb threat was received in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S [Source: Reuters]

Multiple U.S. statehouses were evacuated on Wednesday morning following bomb threats, at least some of which were determined to be hoaxes, according to state officials, local law enforcement and media reports.

Local officials reported that threats were made to the state capitols in Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi and Montana. Police swept the buildings and had not reported finding any explosives or suspicious equipment by Wednesday afternoon.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the “threat has now been cleared.” Montana’s Department of Administration General Services said “the threat was found to not be credible” and that the statehouse had reopened to the public.

Connecticut’s statehouse was briefly closed before reopening after police determined the threat to be a hoax, the Middletown Press reported.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement that “everyone was safe” and that the state Capitol had been evacuated while police investigated.