Major cases keeping former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in jail

Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan was acquitted on charges of leaking state secrets after his conviction was overturned, but he will remain in prison in other cases.

It was one of four cases in which the 71-year-old former cricket star, who has been in jail since August last year, had been convicted ahead of a national election in February.

In two of those cases the sentences have since been suspended while he appeals.