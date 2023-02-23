Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China

[Source: Reuters]

An earthquake of about 7.2 magnitude occurred in Tajikistan at around 8:37 a.m. (0037 GMT), at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), Chinese state television CCTV reported on Thursday， citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter is about 82 km from the nearest border with China and was strongly felt in Kashgar and Artux in the western part of the Xinjiang region, CCTV reported.

The average elevation within 5 km of the epicenter is about 4,655 meters (15,300 feet), according to CCTV.