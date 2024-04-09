Lasting memories made in Canada

[Source: BBC]

The Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador is the last place on land to see the eclipse.

The tiny coastal hamlet of Maberly will be the final place to see the eclipse – for 2 minutes 54 seconds.

After that, it rolls off the earth, until next time.



[Source: Reuters]

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among the millions of Canadians marvelling at today’s eclipse.

He was photographed looking up at the sky from his office in Ottawa, Ontario, where there was a 90% partial solar eclipse.