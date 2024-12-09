Jogger finds plastic-wrapped body in bush near airport

A crime scene has been set near Sydney Airport after a body was found in bushes. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

A jogger’s grisly early morning discovery has sparked a major police investigation after they found a body wrapped in plastic near the nation’s busiest airport.

Homicide detectives were on Monday working with local police to scour dense scrub close to Sydney Airport after the remains were located in bushes at the site.

The body was found in bushland near Foreshore Rd next to Botany Bay, between the airport and Port Botany, Sydney’s main shipping terminal.

The discovery was made very early in the morning when a runner spotted the plastic-shrouded remains, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said.

A crime scene was established and an investigation launched, with uniformed and specialist officers still on-site in the early afternoon.

Police were due to provide an update later on Monday.