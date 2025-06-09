Title shift raises fresh questions

Sun Insurance has described Mohammed Nouzab Fareed as a consultant in a new market announcement, despite previously announcing his appointment as Chief Transformation Officer in 2025.

The clarification comes just days after Fareed was found guilty on two counts of indecent assault by the Suva Magistrates Court.

In a market announcement, Sun Insurance said Fareed had been engaged as Chief Transformation Consultant for a 20-month assignment, which has now concluded.

The company said the assignment had been successfully completed and acknowledged what it described as Fareed’s “sterling work” in achieving the objectives set for him.

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However, the latest statement differs from the company’s earlier announcement made in 2025, which introduced Fareed as Chief Transformation Officer and said he would play a vital role in supporting the leadership team and driving the company’s transformation agenda.

The change in how Fareed’s position is described comes amid growing scrutiny over his appointment and the company’s handling of the matter following his conviction.

In response to questions from FBC News, Sun Insurance did not directly address whether Fareed had served as Chief Transformation Officer or Chief Transformation Consultant, instead referring reporters to its market announcement.

The company said it was aware of the recent publicity surrounding Fareed and acknowledged the court’s decision, but stressed the matter related to his previous employment and not to Sun Insurance’s operations, financial reporting or customers.

Sun Insurance also confirmed Fareed’s engagement with the company has ended.

The Board said it would not comment further as the legal process remains ongoing.

FBC News had sought clarification from Sun Insurance on whether the Board was aware of the criminal proceedings against Fareed at the time of his appointment, what due diligence was undertaken before approving his engagement, and whether the company stands by its decision following the guilty verdict.

Those questions were not addressed in the company’s response.

Sun Insurance says it remains committed to strong corporate governance practices, prudent financial management and delivering long-term value to shareholders.