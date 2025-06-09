Daunakamakama punches her way to historic Commonwealth podium

[Photo: TAINA BASIYALO]

For Fiji’s lone female boxer at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Jasmine Daunakamakama, every punch thrown inside the ring is another step towards a dream she has carried since she was just 10 years old.

The 57kg boxer etched her name into Fiji’s sporting history after defeating her opponent via a split decision to book a place in the semifinals, guaranteeing herself at least a bronze medal.

It is a landmark achievement for Daunakamakama, who is also Fiji’s first female boxer to compete at the Commonwealth Games.

The emotional victory was years in the making, and as the reality of becoming a Commonwealth medallist began to sink in, Daunakamakama reflected on the journey and the people who stood by her every step of the way.

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“Each step that I take, my dream becomes more real. I’ve dreamt about this since I was 10. I think my younger self would be so proud of the person I’ve become today. It wouldn’t be possible without my loved ones, my boxing family, my family, my friends all around the Pacific and all around the world.”

While many expected her to focus solely on winning gold, Daunakamakama revealed her motivation has always come from within rather than chasing medals.

She said her goal throughout the Commonwealth Games campaign was to be true to herself every time she stepped into the ring and deliver her best performance in the moment, describing the medal as a bonus to the personal growth she has experienced throughout the journey.

Despite the bout being decided by a split decision, Daunakamakama remained confident she had done enough after her coaches told her she had taken the opening round before leaving everything she had in the final three minutes to secure victory.

Now standing just one win away from a place in the gold medal bout, Daunakamakama believes her journey is far from over.

“As far as my will can take me.”

Her semifinal fight is scheduled for Saturday at 1.30am at the Scottish Events Centre.