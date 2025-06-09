Former Flying Fijian boosts Lautoka

[Photo: File]

Former Flying Fijians forward Sisa Koyamaibole has joined Lautoka’s coaching setup ahead of the 2026 Skipper Cup season, with the Maroons hoping his experience can help develop

the next generation of players.

Head coach Kiniviliame Bavadra says Koyamaibole’s role extends beyond coaching, with the former international expected to mentor players aspiring to progress beyond provincial

rugby.

“We’ve pulled him into the panel as somewhat of a mentor for inspiring players that aspire to go beyond the Skipper level.”

Bavadra says Koyamaibole’s vast experience at the highest level of the game makes him a valuable addition to the coaching team.

“He’s here for a reason and to manage the forwards in details of their skill set, of the efforts that’s demanded. He’s been through it all and with his knowledge and

experience, we’ve roped him in as an assistant forwards coach.”

The Lautoka mentor is already seeing positive signs from the squad during preparations.

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“So far we’ve seen the knowledge he has and the boys are adapting well to what he’s teaching and coaching as well.”

Lautoka opens its Skipper Cup campaign against Nadroga at Churchill Park on Saturday.